STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.67) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of STM opened at €43.69 ($47.49) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.26.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

