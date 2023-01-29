Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

EPA AIR opened at €116.62 ($126.76) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.02. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($108.66).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.