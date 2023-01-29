Kellogg to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

