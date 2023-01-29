DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

HAFC stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Hanmi Financial

Get Rating

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

