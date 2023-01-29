General Electric to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

