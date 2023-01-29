Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETD opened at $27.00 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $684.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

