Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $473.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.21. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $634.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

