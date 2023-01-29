FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

