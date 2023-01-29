TimkenSteel Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for TimkenSteel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMST opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.70. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 75.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 264,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 215.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

