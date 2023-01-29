Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.25. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$161.08.

Shares of CNR opened at C$157.51 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.06. The firm has a market cap of C$105.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.862 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.25%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

