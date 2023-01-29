William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.40. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $116.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

