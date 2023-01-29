The Swatch Group AG Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Swatch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

SWGAY opened at $17.99 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

