Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $33.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $35.28. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.36 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $482.88 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

