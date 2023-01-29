FY2023 EPS Estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $160.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.64.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

