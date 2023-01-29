Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grosvenor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 241.25% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.98 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.91 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

