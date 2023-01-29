KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.40.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

About Lonza Group

Shares of LZAGY opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

(Get Rating)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.