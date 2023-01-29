Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

NYSE CNI opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

