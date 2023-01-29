Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

CNI stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.