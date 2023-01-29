Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

