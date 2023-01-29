William Blair Comments on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

