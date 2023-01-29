Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $42.22

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

