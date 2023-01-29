Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AIF stock opened at C$55.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$61.51.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

