Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $91.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Perficient Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Perficient by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

