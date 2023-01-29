The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $37.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

