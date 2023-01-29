Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $22.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.03.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

CLF opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

