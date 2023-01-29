Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.