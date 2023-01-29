Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

