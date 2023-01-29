NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $109.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.14.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 0.7 %

NTES stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.