Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,037.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,091.60 ($13.51).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.96) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,015 ($12.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($124,303.58). In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($124,303.58). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,951.32).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.02) on Thursday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,150.50 ($14.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,073.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 963.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,572.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

