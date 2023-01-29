Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $34.29

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

