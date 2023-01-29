United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $25.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.