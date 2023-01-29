Critical Contrast: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) vs. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 10 0 2.59 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 15.90% 3.55% 2.14% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -189.96% 11.19% 1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 9.14 $189.09 million $0.60 56.22 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 4.13 -$6.31 million ($3.40) -2.38

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

