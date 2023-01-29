Critical Analysis: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 2.48 $286.98 million $1.67 9.69 Northwest Bancshares $559.65 million 3.15 $154.32 million $1.04 13.37

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Fulton Financial pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Fulton Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 26.28% 12.66% 1.16% Northwest Bancshares 23.88% 9.16% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fulton Financial and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

