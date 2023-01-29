Reviewing Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) and Its Peers

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Avalon GloboCare Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare Competitors 54 447 965 16 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avalon GloboCare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million -$9.09 million -2.57 Avalon GloboCare Competitors $1.54 billion $108.11 million 13.67

Avalon GloboCare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare peers beat Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

