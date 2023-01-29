trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Critical Comparison

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -22.44% 6.00% 4.83% StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings for trivago and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

trivago currently has a consensus target price of $2.08, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.99%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than trivago.

Volatility and Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares trivago and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.44 $12.66 million ($0.35) -4.91 StoneCo $894.07 million 4.03 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -13.56

trivago has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats trivago on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

