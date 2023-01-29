Reviewing TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELUS International (Cda) and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 7 0 2.64 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.84 $78.00 million $0.69 33.94 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 7.59% 17.02% 8.08% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats ChinaCache International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Rating)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.