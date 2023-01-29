Analyzing Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Quotient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quotient and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $38.51 million 0.00 -$125.13 million ($53.21) N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quotient and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than Cardio Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -413.55% N/A -88.21% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ SDS Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray comprised assays to detect cytomegalovirus and Syphilis; MosaiQ MDS Microarray that is designed as a molecular disease screening microarray test for donor red cells or source plasma; MosaiQ IH Microarray as a blood grouping microarray; MosaiQ Autoimmune Microarray; MosaiQ COVID-19; and MosaiQ IH3 Microarray. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

