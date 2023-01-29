Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Head to Head Comparison

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Reelcause, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Symbotic
|0
|1
|10
|0
|2.91
|Reelcause
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Symbotic and Reelcause’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Symbotic
|$593.31 million
|12.86
|-$79.00 million
|($10.62)
|-1.30
|Reelcause
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.
Profitability
This table compares Symbotic and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Symbotic
|-10.08%
|-289.05%
|-17.24%
|Reelcause
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Symbotic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Symbotic beats Reelcause on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
About Reelcause
Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
