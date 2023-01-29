Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Head to Head Comparison

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Reelcause, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Symbotic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Reelcause.

This table compares Symbotic and Reelcause’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 12.86 -$79.00 million ($10.62) -1.30 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -10.08% -289.05% -17.24% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Symbotic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Symbotic beats Reelcause on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

