Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Critical Review

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CONMED and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Star Equity.

This table compares CONMED and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.89 $62.54 million ($2.95) -32.52 Star Equity $106.56 million 0.13 -$2.98 million ($1.54) -0.59

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% Star Equity -10.57% 3.17% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Star Equity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

