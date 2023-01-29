AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Review

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% OneConnect Financial Technology -23.60% -27.87% -11.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.98 $26.20 million $0.47 3.96 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million N/A -$198.66 million ($4.40) -1.94

This table compares AdTheorent and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 92.01%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 86.40%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.