Contrasting Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.84, suggesting that its share price is 684% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.25%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 14.36 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heliogen.

Summary

Heliogen beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

