Head to Head Contrast: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) vs. The Competition

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fresh Tracks Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors 895 3861 10726 160 2.65

Valuation & Earnings

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.20%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 -$39.47 million -0.30 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors $767.19 million $146.84 million -2.07

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors -4,576.34% -104.23% -37.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics competitors beat Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.