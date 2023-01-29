Contrasting MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 755.09%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 6.99 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.35 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.21

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40%

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

