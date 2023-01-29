Financial Contrast: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.01% 12.51% 1.10% Mizuho Financial Group 8.83% 4.98% 0.19%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First of Long Island pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First of Long Island and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $146.63 million 2.78 $43.09 million $2.05 8.78 Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.17 -$932.03 million $0.30 10.83

First of Long Island has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Mizuho Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate agency services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet needs for customers; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.