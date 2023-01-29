Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance
Shares of HAIN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.
