Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the blue-jean maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

LEVI stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

