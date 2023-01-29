BMO Capital Markets Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.