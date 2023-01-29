Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Calix traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 87,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 886,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calix Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

