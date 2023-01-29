Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 1215020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences
In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,206,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,781,043 over the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
