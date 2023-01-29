Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares were up 7% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 1,953,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,344,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on W. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

