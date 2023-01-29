Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $44.44. Axos Financial shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 46,856 shares traded.

The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

